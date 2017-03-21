Columbus man killed in late night crash
City of Delaware Police are still investigating a Tuesday night traffic incident at the intersection of U.S. 42 and U.S. 23 that left a Columbus man dead.Delaware police report that at 10:35 p.m. Louis Ronald Catola III, 28, of Columbus was struck by a tractor trailer traveling northbound on U.S. 42 at the intersection of U.S. 42 and U.S. 23. The ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaking news.......
|21 min
|free pizza 4U
|34
|Donald Trump Administration
|1 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|607
|illegals rape 14 year old girl at Rockville High
|1 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|15
|Trump 7th Consecutive Weekend at Trump-branded ...
|1 hr
|8th Weekend CALIGULA
|119
|Odds of Trump's impeachment
|1 hr
|Male
|268
|Is Trump Really Whitetrash Pasted Up in a Fancy...
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|22
|Who's a Trump fan??
|2 hr
|free pizza 4U
|56
|Worlds fastest growing religion is.....
|23 hr
|jonjedi
|122
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC