Columbus man indicted for murder of Tokes

A Columbus man could face the death penalty after a Franklin County grand jury indicted him Friday in the February rape and murder of Reagan Delaney Tokes, a 21-year-old former Monclova Township woman about to graduate from Ohio State University. Authorities said Brian Lee Golsby, 29, was linked to the murder and six separate previous robberies thanks to a GPS ankle-monitoring bracelet he was required to wear as a parolee that allowed police to retroactively trace his movements.

