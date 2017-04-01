Columbus man indicted for murder of Tokes
A Columbus man could face the death penalty after a Franklin County grand jury indicted him Friday in the February rape and murder of Reagan Delaney Tokes, a 21-year-old former Monclova Township woman about to graduate from Ohio State University. Authorities said Brian Lee Golsby, 29, was linked to the murder and six separate previous robberies thanks to a GPS ankle-monitoring bracelet he was required to wear as a parolee that allowed police to retroactively trace his movements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump Administration
|16 min
|White Fangs
|777
|United Airlines bans yoga pants
|2 hr
|UTrashy
|82
|Is Trump Really Whitetrash Pasted Up in a Fancy...
|3 hr
|WeBetterHopeTrump...
|21
|Mike Pence Asks Waiter To Remove Mrs. Butterwor...
|4 hr
|TrumpzSenile
|6
|Trumps kids out of line...Nepotism/ self gain
|5 hr
|TrumpzSenile
|8
|Baby boomers ruined America, according to this ...
|5 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Rachel Maddow connected Dots between Trump and ...
|5 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|25
|Stupid is as stupid does
|12 hr
|d pants
|26
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC