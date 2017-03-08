Columbus man identified as crash victim
A Columbus man died Friday of injuries he sustained when struck by a vehicle Thursday night on the South Side, Columbus police said. Police and fire paramedics were called at 6:54 p.m. Thursday to the area of South High Street and Marilla Road, where they found 54-year-old Kenneth M. Patterson down in the southbound lane of South High, police said. Patterson was attempting to cross South High Street when he was struck by a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Melvin Hunt, 34, of Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Division's Accident Investigation Unit. Patterson was unconscious when paramedics took him in critical condition to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where he died about 4:55 a.m. Monday, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yeehaw, Police Brutality Sodomy Coming To Town ...
|10 min
|TrumpaLicious
|3
|Attorney will not resign, will make Teump fire ...
|35 min
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|14
|Donald Trump Administration
|42 min
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|383
|Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ...
|48 min
|TrumpaLicious
|416
|Rock Star attorney a threat to corruption, Wall...
|1 hr
|BizzyBee
|23
|Muhslims forced on Bernie voters ... what happ...
|1 hr
|Joe
|16
|Cost of Columbus recycling would soar if counci...
|1 hr
|Reality
|32
|China Grants Trump 38 Brand Names.....
|1 hr
|Reality
|115
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC