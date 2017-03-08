Columbus man identified as crash victim

A Columbus man died Friday of injuries he sustained when struck by a vehicle Thursday night on the South Side, Columbus police said. Police and fire paramedics were called at 6:54 p.m. Thursday to the area of South High Street and Marilla Road, where they found 54-year-old Kenneth M. Patterson down in the southbound lane of South High, police said. Patterson was attempting to cross South High Street when he was struck by a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Melvin Hunt, 34, of Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Division's Accident Investigation Unit. Patterson was unconscious when paramedics took him in critical condition to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where he died about 4:55 a.m. Monday, police said.

