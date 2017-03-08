Columbus levies serious fines against property owners for false alarms
When Quincy Miller bought a boarded up triplex that he planned to rehab on the Near East Side, he installed a burglar alarm to protect his investment. Between Feb. 29 and June 6, the security system tripped 48 times - with 43 of them false alarms, according to city records.
