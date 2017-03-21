Columbus identifies streets for first batch of resurfacing jobs
Construction crews should begin milling and filling Columbus streets this month as the city kicks off its annual repaving plan. The Columbus City Council last week approved an $11.2 million contract with Kokosing Construction to resurface 130 streets and replace 593 curb ramps with new ones that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
