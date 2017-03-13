Columbus City Council approves extens...

Columbus City Council approves extension of Rumpke contract

The Columbus, Ohio, City Council has approved a five-year contract with Cincinnati-based Rumpke Waste & Recycling to handle the city's residential recycling and yard waste program. According to a spokeswoman for the Columbus City Council, the contract is valued at $8.5 million per year and would allow Rumpke to provide bi-weekly collection of recyclables from city residents.

