Columbus celebrates St. Patricka s Day
St. Patrick's Day events begin today at 10 a.m. with a Mass at St. Patrick's Church at 280 N. Grant Ave. in Downtown Columbus. A parade from the church begins at 11:30 a.m. and will move south on Grant to E. Broad Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian ties CHART/ Trump, Putin, Flynn, Manafo...
|1 min
|care now
|6
|Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ...
|5 min
|jonjedi
|642
|Donald Trump Administration
|9 min
|jonjedi
|546
|War Is On The Horizon
|36 min
|jonjedi
|4
|Trump/ Spicer try to wiggle out of accusation o...
|49 min
|jonjedi
|150
|Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const...
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|110
|Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump
|4 hr
|Reality
|484
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC