Columbus area, not Cleveland, has mos...

Columbus area, not Cleveland, has most residents in new data

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

New U.S. Census Bureau estimates indicate that Ohio's most populous county is no longer the one that includes Cleveland but the one that includes Columbus. The estimates have Cuyahoga County losing about 5,700 people last year while Franklin County gained over 14,000 residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump Administration 4 min jonjedi 691
Breaking news....... 8 min Reality Speaks 88
jonjedi 59 min I M Peached 42
World Rankiings ? 1 hr Reality Speaks 2
illegals rape 14 year old girl at Rockville High 1 hr Reality Speaks 37
Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f... 1 hr jonjedi 534
Odds of Trump's impeachment 1 hr jonjedi 308
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,505 • Total comments across all topics: 279,779,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC