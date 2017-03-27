Columbus-area auditor joins GOP race for Ohio treasurer
Franklin County Auditor Clarence Mingo launched his campaign Thursday, describing himself as a fiscal conservative who wants to be in what he calls "a new generation of conservative leadership" in Ohio. Mingo faces 43-year-old state Rep. Robert Sprague , of Findlay, in a Republican primary next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coal States- keep that deadly Fuel out of Ohio
|13 min
|d pants
|17
|Woman Shot At Easton - What You'll Be Watching ...
|42 min
|Tenderloin on Rib...
|8
|United Airlines bans yoga pants
|56 min
|I Have Clearance
|44
|Donald Trump Administration
|1 hr
|White Fangs
|732
|Twenty One Pilots add Value City Arena concert ...
|1 hr
|Big Johnson
|2
|Ohio bans sex with animals; violators could fac...
|1 hr
|Whitney Wisconsin
|14
|Trump the Crook/Liar
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|265
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC