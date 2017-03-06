Columbiana County Highway Patrol
Nathan C. Conley, 34, Curry Street, East Liverpool, was southbound state Route 7 in Fairfield Township 10:19 p.m. Wednesday and his vehicle was struck by a falling tree limb. No injuries were reported.
