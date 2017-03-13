Central Ohio Catholics can ask for permission to eat meat Friday
The corned beef tradition doesn't have to be forgotten, as the Roman Catholic Diocese of Columbus will grant people a dispensation from the Lenten obligation not to eat meat, according to George Jones, diocese spokesman. Katzinger's Delicatessen in German Village is one of several Columbus restaurants that sell corned beef.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kellyanne Conway's vibrator is spying on her
|4 min
|Ohio Democrats
|6
|TrumpKnudsen sells Chinese Billions$ NY Waldorf
|4 min
|BizzyBee
|30
|Donald Trump Administration
|20 min
|Ohio Democrats
|492
|Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ...
|24 min
|BizzyBee
|548
|Trump/ Spicer try to wiggle out of accusation o...
|45 min
|Reality
|62
|thinking of getting a bidet
|2 hr
|Reality
|68
|karen brown channel 6 (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Pam
|34
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC