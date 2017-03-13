Central Ohio Catholics can ask for pe...

Central Ohio Catholics can ask for permission to eat meat Friday

The corned beef tradition doesn't have to be forgotten, as the Roman Catholic Diocese of Columbus will grant people a dispensation from the Lenten obligation not to eat meat, according to George Jones, diocese spokesman. Katzinger's Delicatessen in German Village is one of several Columbus restaurants that sell corned beef.

