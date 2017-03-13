CBJ 2, Panthers 1
Zach Werenski and Josh Anderson scored 3:26 apart in the second period and Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 33 saves for his NHL-leading 38th win to help Columbus pull two points behind Washington in the Presidents' Trophy race for the best record in the league. The Blue Jackets have won six of their last eight games.
