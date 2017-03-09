BWW Interview: the Intergalactic Neme...

BWW Interview: the Intergalactic Nemesis - Target Earth Lands in Columbus, 3/12

13 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The plot of Jason Neulander's "The Intergalactic Nemesis: Target Earth" might be from out of this world, but the message of the show, its creator insists, is for earthlings of all ages. "I really do believe that if you put your mind into something and just focus 100 percent on it, you will reap rewards that you can't imagine," Neulander said of his project, which combines aspects of radio plays, graphic novels and science fiction stories into a cohesive stage show.

