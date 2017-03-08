Building evacuated after gun seen at Columbus State Community College
Columbus State officials evacuated the college's Center for Teaching and Learning building at 290 Cleveland Avenue after someone reported seeing a gun. After the building was searched, students and instructors returned to class.
