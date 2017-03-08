Building evacuated after gun seen at ...

Building evacuated after gun seen at Columbus State Community College

Columbus State officials evacuated the college's Center for Teaching and Learning building at 290 Cleveland Avenue after someone reported seeing a gun. After the building was searched, students and instructors returned to class.

