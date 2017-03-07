Buckeye Bandit' pleads guilty to eight bank robberiesThe robber has...

Buckeye Bandit' pleads guilty to eigh...

Buckeye Bandit' pleads guilty to eight bank robberies

The prolific bank robber dubbed the "Buckeye Bandit" pleaded guilty Tuesday to eight counts of armed bank robbery, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Columbus. Ikechi W. Emeaghara, 27, of Columbus, has been in custody since Oct. 21, when he became stuck in traffic after robbing the Key Bank on Frantz Road on the Northwest Side.

