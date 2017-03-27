#BigBinkShowThe Dish: Rick Ross & Guc...

#BigBinkShowThe Dish: Rick Ross & Gucci Dropping A Movie, ...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WCKX-FM Columbus

I'm DJn his set so we bout to set Columbus on Y" Y" Y" Y" #DownWithTheKing 12. #rp @LILDonAIR: "I said "hey @djmrking we should dress alike!" He said "that's corny."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Odds of Trump's impeachment 19 min Reality 328
Jonjedi Ohio is Gone 28 min Reality 2
News Ohio bans sex with animals; violators could fac... 30 min Reality 1
Worlds fastest growing religion is..... 49 min Reality 230
I love Shopping KMart, Sears, Meijer.Where Do y... 54 min Reality 59
Trump and Pence losing popularity 1 hr Reality 10
News Three companies offered tax incentives that cou... 1 hr Reality 1
Donald Trump Administration 3 hr Trooff 786
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,519 • Total comments across all topics: 279,875,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC