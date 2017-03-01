#bigbinkshow Listen to Cardi B's Fash...

#bigbinkshow Listen to Cardi B's Fashion Message for Columbus

There are 1 comment on the WCKX-FM Columbus story from 23 hrs ago, titled #bigbinkshow Listen to Cardi B's Fashion Message for Columbus. In it, WCKX-FM Columbus reports that:

Cardi B recently announced that she would not be returning to Love & Hip Hop: New York after the current season. The larger than life star's departure is bittersweet for fans who've seen her go from a 'regular degular smegular' girl from the Bronx, to one of 2016's most sought-after personalities.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Reality

Columbus, OH

#1 21 hrs ago
fake tits

bolt ons

beauty tip is to ignore this chicks tips
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump 13 min that about covers it 2
Rachel Dolezal is jobless homelss and still White 17 min We do not want her 15
Pence used private email account for official b... 26 min free pizza 4U 13
Trump Jr received at least 50,000.00 for meeting 28 min free pizza 4U 6
Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f... 1 hr d pants 458
Donald Trump Administration 1 hr You should know 41
Who is the Biggest Liar? 1 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 382
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 18 hr Sue Berg 111
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,835 • Total comments across all topics: 279,284,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC