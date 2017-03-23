Back in central Ohio, Anna Sullivan b...

Back in central Ohio, Anna Sullivan brings in dance troupe for new show

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

After six years in San Francisco, Anna Sullivan returned to Columbus in the fall and, this week, will bring her dance troupe to central Ohio for a series of shows. Twelve years ago, Sullivan founded Anna and the Annadroids, a modern-dance group known for its makeup, multimedia shows and pointed social commentary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I love Shopping KMart, Sears, Meijer.Where Do y... 4 hr Helen 25
Donald Trump Administration 4 hr jonjedi 758
The Lost Art of Conversation 7 hr jonjedi 43
United Airlines bans yoga pants 7 hr jonjedi 10
Worlds fastest growing religion is..... 8 hr jonjedi 133
I shop at Salvation Army & Toilet Store 9 hr jonjedi 8
Breaking news....... 9 hr jonjedi 104
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,451 • Total comments across all topics: 279,848,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC