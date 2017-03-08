Attorney generala s office negotiated to lessen charges against Judge Tim Horton

An investigator for the Ohio auditor's office recommended felony theft-in-office charges against Judge Tim Horton of the Franklin County Court of Appeals after a 10-month investigation of his campaign-finance activities during the 2014 election. But after the case was referred to the state attorney general's office, a deal was negotiated in which Horton pleaded guilty last month to misdemeanor charges based on three campaign expenditures that were deemed excessive. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 16 in Common Pleas Court.

