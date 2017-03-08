Ask Lisa: Which has more caffeine: li...

Ask Lisa: Which has more caffeine: light- or dark-roast coffee?

Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Light-roast fans tend to think that their preferred coffee has more caffeine because it is roasted a shorter length of time, so its caffeine is not dissipated in the roasting process. The truth is that very little caffeine is lost in roasting, so the beans and the coffee they are brewed into have essentially the same amount of caffeine.

