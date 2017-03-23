There are on the The Columbus Dispatch story from Yesterday, titled Arts leaders ready to fight to preserve budget cuts. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

Columbus-area arts leaders are lamenting the proposed elimination of federal funding for the National Endowment for the Arts but remain cautiously optimistic that the cuts won't come to pass. Last week, President Donald Trump submitted a proposed budget that would eliminate NEA funding, which was $147.9 million in fiscal year 2016.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.