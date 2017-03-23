Arts leaders ready to fight to preserve budget cuts
There are 7 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from Yesterday, titled Arts leaders ready to fight to preserve budget cuts. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
Columbus-area arts leaders are lamenting the proposed elimination of federal funding for the National Endowment for the Arts but remain cautiously optimistic that the cuts won't come to pass. Last week, President Donald Trump submitted a proposed budget that would eliminate NEA funding, which was $147.9 million in fiscal year 2016.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
|
#1 15 hrs ago
put on the gloves
this fight should be funny
|
#2 15 hrs ago
Let the atheist liberals and queers fund the filthy arts that mock Judeo-Christian western civilization.
|
#3 15 hrs ago
Art is for phaygs.
|
#5 14 hrs ago
They could update the Pi ss Christ with a Pi ss Trump.
|
#6 13 hrs ago
People involved in art need the following:
A) A good Asskicking
B) Bath
C) Job
|
#7 11 hrs ago
Cut the funding, no art interest in Columbus except pornography, if you can call it art.
woof
|
#8 10 hrs ago
"Art"....Yeah, right. Like I said. Get a fckng job.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|illegals rape 14 year old girl at Rockville High
|19 min
|jonjedi
|36
|Donald Trump Administration
|22 min
|jonjedi
|681
|Breaking news.......
|24 min
|jonjedi
|83
|jonjedi
|25 min
|jonjedi
|41
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|26 min
|jonjedi
|534
|Odds of Trump's impeachment
|27 min
|jonjedi
|308
|On the Lighter Side......
|6 hr
|jonjedi
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC