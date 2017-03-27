Around town
The public is invited to help recognize Vietnam veterans with the heartfelt sincerity they may not have received at the conclusion of their service to the country. A free lunch will follow in the Armory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump Administration
|16 min
|jonjedi
|778
|Stupid is as stupid does
|18 min
|jonjedi
|5
|Odds of Trump's impeachment
|19 min
|jonjedi
|322
|Breaking news.......
|20 min
|jonjedi
|106
|Worlds fastest growing religion is.....
|21 min
|jonjedi
|205
|I love Shopping KMart, Sears, Meijer.Where Do y...
|1 hr
|Reality Speaks
|50
|United Airlines bans yoga pants
|1 hr
|Reality Speaks
|17
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC