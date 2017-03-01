Arnold 2017 flexes its muscles on Col...

Arnold 2017 flexes its muscles on Columbus

Lacrosse players rub elbows with archers, cheerleaders with ping-pong players, but the main attraction at the Arnold Sports Festival in its 29th year remains those men and women who sculpt their physiques into the amazing specimens we associate with the term "bodybuilder." Admission to the Arnold Fitness EXPO and most events at the Greater Columbus Convention Center and the Arnold SportsWorld Kids & Teens EXPO and all events at the Ohio Expo Center are included in the Daily EXPO Ticket .

