Area unemployment suffers January bump
Unemployment rose to a two-year high in central Ohio last month, according to data released by the state Tuesday. The jobless rate of 4.8 per cent was the highest since January 2015 and represented a 0.9 percent jump from December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea making progress/ big threat to America
|2 min
|Sick Of Leftist Scum
|20
|Donald Trump Administration
|5 min
|RestoreTheRepublic
|211
|Mark Levin wiretapping evidence overwhelming
|5 min
|d pants
|42
|Dinosaur Democrats for Hillary
|13 min
|d pants
|1
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|29 min
|d pants
|492
|Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ...
|57 min
|d pants
|220
|Who is the Biggest Liar?
|1 hr
|Colonel Pale Rider 1
|486
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|Mon
|spots
|114
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC