April 9 dinner to benefit YWCA of Columbus

Twenty female chefs and bakers across the city will come together for a night of camaraderie, food and a mission: raise funds for the YWCA of Columbus. The second Turning up the Heat will be held at 6 p.m. April 9 at the Kitchen, 231 E. Livingston Ave. The evening, presented by Columbus Food Adventures and the Kitchen, will include cocktails, appetizers, a five-course meal, wine and dessert buffet.

