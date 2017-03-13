Amazon to open a campusa location near OSU

The store, to be located at 2114 N. High St., will include 900 square feet of store area and 1,370 square feet of storage space, according to plans that will be submitted on Thursday to the University Area Review Board. Amazon opened its first campus drop-off and pickup location in February 2015 on the Purdue University campus and followed that soon after with stores at more than a dozen locations near college campuses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.