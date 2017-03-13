Advocates differ on definition of you...

Advocates differ on definition of youth homelessness

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Most nights, Cynthia Fernan can find someone - a friend, relative or maybe a friend of a friend - willing to make room. She has kept a roof over her head for years by couch-surfing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus City Council approves extension of Rum... 1 min They cannot kill ... 3
Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ... 2 min Reality Speaks 474
thinking of getting a bidet 9 min They cannot kill ... 46
Trump/ Spicer try to wiggle out of accusation o... 25 min Reality Speaks 41
Greg Steele 39 min They cannot kill ... 2
Ivanka exposed 1 hr Reality Speaks 18
China Grants Trump 38 Brand Names..... 1 hr Reality Speaks 136
Donald Trump Administration 3 hr d pants 484
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,600 • Total comments across all topics: 279,563,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC