Advocates differ on definition of youth homelessness
Most nights, Cynthia Fernan can find someone - a friend, relative or maybe a friend of a friend - willing to make room. She has kept a roof over her head for years by couch-surfing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus City Council approves extension of Rum...
|1 min
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ...
|2 min
|Reality Speaks
|474
|thinking of getting a bidet
|9 min
|They cannot kill ...
|46
|Trump/ Spicer try to wiggle out of accusation o...
|25 min
|Reality Speaks
|41
|Greg Steele
|39 min
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Ivanka exposed
|1 hr
|Reality Speaks
|18
|China Grants Trump 38 Brand Names.....
|1 hr
|Reality Speaks
|136
|Donald Trump Administration
|3 hr
|d pants
|484
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC