Adelia Mary Louise Honker Cyrus
Mrs. Adelia Mary Louise Honker Cyrus, 87, of Franklin, formerly of Vevay and Madison, entered this life on Nov. 8, 1929, in Columbus, Ohio. She was the loving daughter of the late Lloyd and Nellie Mae Hall Honker-Burkett.
