a We regret what happeneda Grant hospital president says of security incident
There are 3 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 12 hrs ago, titled a We regret what happeneda Grant hospital president says of security incident. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
The president of OhioHealth Grant Medical Center said hospital officials "deeply regret what happened" when three security officers detained a man Monday night by using pepper-spray, a baton, and forcied him to the ground outside a hospital entrance.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
|
#1 11 hrs ago
Their only regret is that it got in the news.
|
#2 11 hrs ago
Exactly.
|
United States
|
#3 4 hrs ago
Shop for the best Lawyer
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hurry Hurry
|1 min
|Boogeymaam
|1
|Donald Trump Administration
|2 min
|Colonel Pale Rider 1
|519
|Trump/ Spicer try to wiggle out of accusation o...
|3 min
|BizzyBee
|101
|Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const...
|7 min
|jonjedi
|59
|Who Remembers this Commercial?
|15 min
|Big Johnson
|5
|Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump
|17 min
|Reality
|473
|White House RapesPrograms Designed to Help Work...
|28 min
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|8
|Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ...
|29 min
|Reality
|634
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC