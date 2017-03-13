a We regret what happeneda Grant hosp...

a We regret what happeneda Grant hospital president says of security incident

There are 3 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 12 hrs ago, titled a We regret what happeneda Grant hospital president says of security incident. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

The president of OhioHealth Grant Medical Center said hospital officials "deeply regret what happened" when three security officers detained a man Monday night by using pepper-spray, a baton, and forcied him to the ground outside a hospital entrance.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Big Johnson

Columbus, OH

#1 11 hrs ago
Their only regret is that it got in the news.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#2 11 hrs ago
Big Johnson wrote:
Their only regret is that it got in the news.
Exactly.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
4It is Written

United States

#3 4 hrs ago
Shop for the best Lawyer

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hurry Hurry 1 min Boogeymaam 1
Donald Trump Administration 2 min Colonel Pale Rider 1 519
Trump/ Spicer try to wiggle out of accusation o... 3 min BizzyBee 101
News Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const... 7 min jonjedi 59
Who Remembers this Commercial? 15 min Big Johnson 5
Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump 17 min Reality 473
White House RapesPrograms Designed to Help Work... 28 min Pope Che Reagan C... 8
Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ... 29 min Reality 634
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,640 • Total comments across all topics: 279,596,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC