a Erratica tractor-trailer leads to police chase on I-270 outerbelt
Multiple area police departments pursued a tractor-trailer with a suspected ill driver for nearly 30 miles Wednesday night around the southern half of the Interstate 270 outerbelt after it was reported traveling erratically and would not stop. Hilliard police received the first calls at 7:24 p.m. about a semi driving erratically around the Tuttle Mall exit and followed it as he went southbound. The tractor-trailer was not going fast but was weaving and would not stop, said Hilliard Police Officer Hyda Slone, who is spokeswoman for the department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const...
|5 min
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|26
|Donald Trump Administration
|16 min
|jonjedi
|510
|Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ...
|20 min
|Duke for Mayor
|615
|karen brown channel 6 (Sep '15)
|38 min
|Trey
|37
|Cost of Columbus recycling would soar if counci...
|1 hr
|Big Johnson
|45
|Central Ohio Catholics can ask for permission t...
|1 hr
|Big Johnson
|3
|Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|453
|Trump/ Spicer try to wiggle out of accusation o...
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|69
|TrumpKnudsen sells Chinese Billions$ NY Waldorf
|4 hr
|Reality
|53
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|11 hr
|Skinz
|118
|
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC