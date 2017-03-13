a Erratica tractor-trailer leads to p...

a Erratica tractor-trailer leads to police chase on I-270 outerbelt

12 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Multiple area police departments pursued a tractor-trailer with a suspected ill driver for nearly 30 miles Wednesday night around the southern half of the Interstate 270 outerbelt after it was reported traveling erratically and would not stop. Hilliard police received the first calls at 7:24 p.m. about a semi driving erratically around the Tuttle Mall exit and followed it as he went southbound. The tractor-trailer was not going fast but was weaving and would not stop, said Hilliard Police Officer Hyda Slone, who is spokeswoman for the department.

Columbus, OH

