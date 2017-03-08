$60 million residential, retail devel...

$60 million residential, retail development headed for Clintonville

Yesterday Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The Dixie trucking terminal that has lined Indianola Avenue in Clintonville for more than 60 years will soon be demolished to make way for a $60-million residential, office and retail development called the Ave. The development will include 301 apartments in two four-story buildings set behind a trio of smaller buildings on Indianola that will house offices, shops, a restaurant and 24 two-story condominiums above the offices. "I think in that Clintonville submarket, there's some pent-up demand for new rentals," said Brent Wrightsel, president of the builder, Vision Development.

