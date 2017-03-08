$60 million residential, retail development headed for Clintonville
The Dixie trucking terminal that has lined Indianola Avenue in Clintonville for more than 60 years will soon be demolished to make way for a $60-million residential, office and retail development called the Ave. The development will include 301 apartments in two four-story buildings set behind a trio of smaller buildings on Indianola that will house offices, shops, a restaurant and 24 two-story condominiums above the offices. "I think in that Clintonville submarket, there's some pent-up demand for new rentals," said Brent Wrightsel, president of the builder, Vision Development.
