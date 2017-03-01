3-D pizza printer gets big investment from Donatos founder Updated at
BeeHex, whose co-founders include a pair of central Ohio natives, raised $1 million to fund the development of a commercial prototype of its Chef 3D, a 3-D printer that can build pizzas with dough, sauce and cheese. In a twist, the lead investor is Jim Grote, founder of Donatos Pizza and food-processing equipment maker Grote Co.
