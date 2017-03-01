3-D pizza printer gets big investment...

3-D pizza printer gets big investment from Donatos founder Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

BeeHex, whose co-founders include a pair of central Ohio natives, raised $1 million to fund the development of a commercial prototype of its Chef 3D, a 3-D printer that can build pizzas with dough, sauce and cheese. In a twist, the lead investor is Jim Grote, founder of Donatos Pizza and food-processing equipment maker Grote Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is the Biggest Liar? 2 min BizzyBee 394
Pence used private email account for official b... 8 min BizzyBee 30
Trump Jr received at least 50,000.00 for meeting 31 min BizzyBee 10
Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f... 46 min jonjedi 468
Donald Trump Administration 4 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 45
Trump 6 hr Colonel Pale Rider 1 5
News Employee pistol-whipped in robbery at Popeyes o... 7 hr watch out 33
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... Thu Sue Berg 111
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,888 • Total comments across all topics: 279,299,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC