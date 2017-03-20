2017 Qfm96 House Band: No Regrets

2017 Qfm96 House Band: No Regrets

Meet No Regrets, Columbus, Ohio's premier Rock and Roll experience! Rocking crowds across Central Ohio, No Regrets will bring you back to a time when spandex, make-up and big hair was more than just a fashion statementa it was a party. You'll be dancing, singing and banging your head, to hits by Motley Crue, Billy Idol, Foreigner, Poison, RATT, Judas Priest, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Whitesnake, Journey, Loverboy and much more.

