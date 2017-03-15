15 Shot and 1 Dead At A Cincinnati Ohio Nightclub [VIDEO]
It is being report that at least 15 have been shot and 1 has died at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio. According to reports Cameo Nightclub was hosting a youth night and the club was packed with hundreds when shots rang.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I love Shopping KMart, Sears, Meijer.Where Do y...
|1 hr
|Helen
|25
|Donald Trump Administration
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|758
|The Lost Art of Conversation
|4 hr
|jonjedi
|43
|United Airlines bans yoga pants
|4 hr
|jonjedi
|10
|Worlds fastest growing religion is.....
|4 hr
|jonjedi
|133
|I shop at Salvation Army & Toilet Store
|6 hr
|jonjedi
|8
|Breaking news.......
|6 hr
|jonjedi
|104
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC