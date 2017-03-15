15 Shot and 1 Dead At A Cincinnati Oh...

15 Shot and 1 Dead At A Cincinnati Ohio Nightclub [VIDEO]

It is being report that at least 15 have been shot and 1 has died at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio. According to reports Cameo Nightclub was hosting a youth night and the club was packed with hundreds when shots rang.

