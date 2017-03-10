100 years ago with Charlie Miller

100 years ago with Charlie Miller

Mr. and Mrs. Jacob High left last Thursday for a 10-day visit with their son-in-law, Mr. Postle of Washington, D.C. While there they witnessed the inauguration of President Wilson into his second term of office. Mrs. Jacob Traftzer, who was operated on for appendicitis at St. Clair Hospital at Columbus on Tuesday evening of last week, died on Wednesday of last week.

