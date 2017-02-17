#WordEyeHeard: Rally for #JaronThomas Held in Downtown Columbus
A crowd of family, activists, and concerned citizens gathered at Battelle Riverfront Park to demand answers in the unfortunate death of Jaron Thomas. Beginning at the park, then moving to the police station downtown, people from 614 Unity, Peoples Justice Project, and family of Jaron Thomas spoke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.
