#WordEyeHeard: Rally for #JaronThomas...

#WordEyeHeard: Rally for #JaronThomas Held in Downtown Columbus

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WCKX-FM Columbus

A crowd of family, activists, and concerned citizens gathered at Battelle Riverfront Park to demand answers in the unfortunate death of Jaron Thomas. Beginning at the park, then moving to the police station downtown, people from 614 Unity, Peoples Justice Project, and family of Jaron Thomas spoke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is happening in Sweden? 22 min every troll here ... 64
President Trump Rally 2017 Florida 35 min Pope Che Reagan C... 68
Keeps pushing and pushing.... 39 min They cannot kill ... 107
Cop helps with homework; student fails 1 hr They cannot kill ... 2
High Crimes and Misdemeanors 2 hr Pope Che Reagan C... 76
Conservative icon likes little boys 2 hr Big Johnson 1
"HEIL, mein FÃ¼hrer!" 3 hr BizzyBee 11
Dems Progress To A New Low 4 hr jonjedi 224
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,380 • Total comments across all topics: 279,023,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC