Woman's body found in trash bin in cr...

Woman's body found in trash bin in creek near Columbus

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Authorities say the body of a 22-year-old woman has been found in a trash bin that was partially submerged in a creek. The Franklin County Sheriff's office tells WCMH-TV that the woman has been identified as Gabriel Ann Hinojosa, who had been reported missing Feb. 19. It's not clear how she died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hard-core biker gang 9 min every troll here ... 8
3 men from India murdered in Kansas 14 min every troll here ... 12
Fascist War on Americans and the 1st Amendment 17 min every troll here ... 5
Who is the Biggest Liar? 1 hr North Mountain 175
Keeps pushing and pushing.... 3 hr TonyD2 255
Kate Stienlie 5 hr Let Freedom Ring 46
Demonic activity at Trump Rally 7 hr Duke for Mayor 99
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,364 • Total comments across all topics: 279,153,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC