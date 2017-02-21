Woman's body found in trash bin in creek near Columbus
Authorities say the body of a 22-year-old woman has been found in a trash bin that was partially submerged in a creek. The Franklin County Sheriff's office tells WCMH-TV that the woman has been identified as Gabriel Ann Hinojosa, who had been reported missing Feb. 19. It's not clear how she died.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hard-core biker gang
|9 min
|every troll here ...
|8
|3 men from India murdered in Kansas
|14 min
|every troll here ...
|12
|Fascist War on Americans and the 1st Amendment
|17 min
|every troll here ...
|5
|Who is the Biggest Liar?
|1 hr
|North Mountain
|175
|Keeps pushing and pushing....
|3 hr
|TonyD2
|255
|Kate Stienlie
|5 hr
|Let Freedom Ring
|46
|Demonic activity at Trump Rally
|7 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|99
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC