Woman's body found in Columbus-area m...

Woman's body found in Columbus-area metropark

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

A woman's body was discovered Thursday afternoon near the main entrance to Scioto Grove Metro Park, and police were searching for her car, which was missing. Grove City police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans/Trump Greed endanger America 3 min You are right of ... 68
Unreviewable 5 min Duke for Mayor 19
America Held Hostage Day 22, I believe 20 min jonjedi 15
Attorney General Jeff Sessions 25 min Pope Che Reagan C... 36
A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen 34 min Pope Che Reagan C... 264
GOP panics, suspends rules, vote on candidates ... 49 min Duke for Mayor 191
News Ohio Auditor Dave Yost discusses a new fiscal t... 51 min They cannot kill ... 1
Democrats On The Verge Of Becoming A Â‘Permanent... 57 min jonjedi 83
Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump 1 hr Reality Speaks 60
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,056 • Total comments across all topics: 278,729,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC