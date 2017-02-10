Will Columbus pay for homes damaged in water-line break? Updated at

Will Columbus pay for homes damaged i...

Will Columbus pay for homes damaged in water-line break?

Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The houses at the end of Annadale Drive have been gutted, their soggy contents piled at curbs where water first started to creep closer to their foundations. Homeowners in the Northwest Side subdivision say they will be displaced for months as they assess and repair damage that will cost tens of thousands of dollars to fix, after a Columbus waterline broke and flooded their homes Jan. 16. City officials say they haven't determined what caused the 20-inch line to spill thousands of gallons of water, filling basements in the neighborhood of about a dozen houses.

