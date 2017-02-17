Updates: Investigation into Dec. fire...

Updates: Investigation into Dec. fire; burned teen fights to recover

As two more serious fires hit Washington County this week, a Warren Township teen continues to recover from burns sustained in a blaze last week, and a cause remains unknown for that fire and one that took three lives in December. Just days before Christmas, flames engulfed a home in Watertown, killing Stephen Coulter, 38, Misty Perine, 33, and their 2-year-old daughter Aubrey Coulter, of 14320 State Route 339.

