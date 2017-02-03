Two-time murderer suspected of killin...

Two-time murderer suspected of killing another inmate

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A two-time murderer is suspected of killing another inmate, a Franklin County man, aboard a prison transport bus while it traveled south on Rt. 23 from Columbus on Wednesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GOP panics, suspends rules, vote on candidates ... 4 min jonjedi 103
Berkeley Burning By Democrats LOL 16 min jonjedi 87
America Held Hostage Day 18 18 min Big Johnson 40
Bowling Green Massacre victim relief fund 19 min jonjedi 19
Voter Fraud, Massive Amount Discovered 20 min jonjedi 76
A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen 20 min Reality 182
Bernie Sanders and new house 25 min Reality 15
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... Sun The G 106
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,125 • Total comments across all topics: 278,611,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC