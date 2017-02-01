Two suspects arrested in fatal Hilltop shooting
Columbus Police SWAT officers arrested two men at an East Side home Thursday afternoon who are accused of fatally shooting a man Monday night during a robbery at a home on the Hilltop. Devante S. Harris, 22, who last lived in the University District, and Hakeem O. Johnston, 24, of South Linden, are both charged with murder.
