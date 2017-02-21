Two charged with robbing woman at gun...

Two charged with robbing woman at gunpoint

Police announced in a press release Friday, Feb. 24, that William Henry Knox Jr. and Marcellus James Tolliver, both 23, have been charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. According to the release, Columbus police SWAT officers arrested the two at 403 E. 12th Ave. in Columbus.

