Two charged with robbing woman at gunpoint
Police announced in a press release Friday, Feb. 24, that William Henry Knox Jr. and Marcellus James Tolliver, both 23, have been charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. According to the release, Columbus police SWAT officers arrested the two at 403 E. 12th Ave. in Columbus.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deconstruction of the Administrative State
|17 min
|BizzyBee
|10
|Kate Stienlie
|24 min
|Duke for Mayor
|41
|1st Amendment Violation, ACLU Only Group With B...
|42 min
|BizzyBee
|3
|Keeps pushing and pushing....
|58 min
|jonjedi
|237
|High Crimes and Misdemeanors
|1 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|154
|Who is the Biggest Liar?
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|134
|Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|269
|Demonic activity at Trump Rally
|9 hr
|BizzyBee
|60
