ThisWeek: W. Lane site eyed for Home2 Suites
A Columbus development group wants to build a six-story, 118-room Home2 Suites at 1640 W. Lane Avenue that also would feature retail space and a restaurant. Michael Forejt, an associate with Meyers + Associates Architecture, said preliminary plans call for a 5,000-square-foot J. Liu Restaurant on the ground floor, plus another 2,500 square feet of retail space.
