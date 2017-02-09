ThisWeek: W. Lane site eyed for Home2...

ThisWeek: W. Lane site eyed for Home2 Suites

A Columbus development group wants to build a six-story, 118-room Home2 Suites at 1640 W. Lane Avenue that also would feature retail space and a restaurant. Michael Forejt, an associate with Meyers + Associates Architecture, said preliminary plans call for a 5,000-square-foot J. Liu Restaurant on the ground floor, plus another 2,500 square feet of retail space.

