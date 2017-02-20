Thirteen Individuals Set to Enter OHS...

Thirteen Individuals Set to Enter OHSAA Officials Hall of FameAnnual...

COLUMBUS, Ohio Thirteen individuals have been selected for induction into the Ohio High School Athletic Association Officials Hall of Fame. The OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame induction banquet is scheduled for June 10 in Columbus and will welcome these 13 individuals selected by the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame Committee.

