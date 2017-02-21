Theodore Decker: Sentencing in fatal ...

Theodore Decker: Sentencing in fatal crash doesna t ease the loss

At a spot in the median of Interstate 70 on the East Side lie weathered bouquets of plastic flowers.  Odds are you've seen the flowers if you drive with any regularity into Columbus from Pickerington, Reynoldsburg or points farther east, but even those passing that way only once would be hard-pressed to miss them. They catch the eye, as such roadside memorials tend to do, prompting strangers to reflect, if only briefly, upon the white crosses and tattered plush bears that mark the mere tip of some family's pain.

