The Daily Briefing: Cincinnati's Greg Hartmann recommended as U.S. attorney

17 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Cincinnati lawyer Greg Hartmann was recommended today to President Donald Trump for appointment as U.S. attorney for the southern Ohio district, including the Columbus area. Hartmann served seven years as a Hamilton County commissioner and also was the county clerk of courts.

