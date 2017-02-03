The Daily Briefing: Cincinnati's Greg Hartmann recommended as U.S. attorney
Cincinnati lawyer Greg Hartmann was recommended today to President Donald Trump for appointment as U.S. attorney for the southern Ohio district, including the Columbus area. Hartmann served seven years as a Hamilton County commissioner and also was the county clerk of courts.
