Sweet, sweet tunes
JEFFREYa SSAULTON Special to the Times Taking second place at the 25th annual River City Blues Challenge was L'il Red and Rooster from France and Columbus, Ohio. For the past quarter century the gateway for regional blues singers and groups has been the River City Blues Challenge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whitehause Is a Madhouse
|4 min
|nuts
|5
|What is happening in Sweden?
|7 min
|Seriouslady
|45
|President Trump Rally 2017 Florida
|14 min
|jonjedi
|60
|High Crimes and Misdemeanors
|18 min
|Duke for Mayor
|41
|"HEIL, mein FÃ¼hrer!"
|18 min
|Male
|8
|Keeps pushing and pushing....
|20 min
|Male
|82
|Who is the Biggest Liar?
|46 min
|Duke for Mayor
|24
|Dems Progress To A New Low
|1 hr
|ButtHurtLeftiesRF...
|216
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC