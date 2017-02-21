Study: Epilepsy patients want physici...

Study: Epilepsy patients want physicians to share information about rare risk of death

People with epilepsy want their health care providers to tell them about a rare risk of death associated with the disorder, according to a preliminary study released today that will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology's 69th Annual Meeting in Boston, April 22 to 28, 2017. Sudden unexpected death in epilepsy is an uncommon but fatal complication of epilepsy, affecting 1 in 1,000 adults with the disorder every year.

