Studentsa group join CWA to protest OSU energy lease plan
An uncommonly beautiful February afternoon and a national convention of pro-labor activists in town made for a robust but peaceful protest Friday at Ohio State University. The OSU chapter of United Students Against Sweatshops and members of Communications Workers of America Local 4501, joined by more than 150 students from USAS chapters around the country, marched across the Oval to university President Michael Drake's office in Bricker Hall.
